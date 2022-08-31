SARASOTA — Although 50-some residents, mostly from East County, appeared Wednesday urging commissioners to reject a proposed change to Sarasota County’s 2050 plan, the board ignored their pleas and voted 4-0 to send the proposal to the state Department of Economic Opportunity for review.
The proposed change concerns 4,120 acres owned by Lakewood Ranch Communities LLC at the southeast corner of the existing Lakewood Ranch along Fruitville Road and near the rural area known as Old Miakka.
In the 2050 Plan, the property was designated for development either as a village or a hamlet. Katie LaBarr, a planner with Stantec Consulting, told commissioners that villages were too dense while the hamlet was not dense enough.
Instead, she said, the applicant was proposing the creation of a new designation called a village transition zone specific to this property that would allow the development of up to 5,000 new homes east of Interstate 75, along already busy Fruitville Road.
But residents opposed to the project appeared in force testifying to the threat the change would pose to their rural heritage, the environmental impacts, and the increased traffic among their objections.
“This is not about us,” Becky Ayech, a longtime resident of Old Miakka, told commissioners. “It’s what we can offer to future generations … so that they have the opportunity to live on and learn from the land.”
“Running out of land is not a reason to change the comprehensive plan,” she added.
“This amendment is problematic. It punches a gaping hole in the fundamental planning Sarasota County has had for years for its rural areas,” Charles Gauthier told commissioners in his testimony.
Hired by Keep the Country Inc., a group opposing the proposal, Gauthier was a chief of the land planning bureau of the former Department of Community Affairs before it was abolished by former Gov. Rick Scott. He worked with county planners 22 years ago when they developed the 2050 Plan.
Telling commissioners the amendment posed uncertain long-range consequences, Gauthier said it would, “debilitate the foundation of 2050.”
But a commitment by Rex Jensen, the president and CEO of Lakewood Ranch, to donate $4 million and work with the county to get Fruitville Road widened, appeared to sway commissioners, who all mentioned the traffic snarls along the road.
Discussing his daily use of Fruitville Road, Commissioner Christian Ziegler said widening the road was “a personal issue with me.”
He mentioned Lakewood Ranch’s glowing reputation.
“They do a great product,” he said. “I think this is needed.”
Mentioning the developer could have realized 12,360 units if they’d asked for a village, Commissioner Nancy Detert said, “I think this particular project … this is a best-case scenario. This is, if they stick to the plan, an excellent plan.”
Once the state reviews the amendment and makes comments, it will return to the county commission for another public hearing for adoption Oct. 25.
