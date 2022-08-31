Sarasota Commission meeting Aug. 31, 2022 Nancy Detert

Commissioner Nancy Detert asks questions about the planned Lakewood Ranch expansion in Sarasota County before voting at Tuesday’s meeting.

SARASOTA — Although 50-some residents, mostly from East County, appeared Wednesday urging commissioners to reject a proposed change to Sarasota County’s 2050 plan, the board ignored their pleas and voted 4-0 to send the proposal to the state Department of Economic Opportunity for review.

The proposed change concerns 4,120 acres owned by Lakewood Ranch Communities LLC at the southeast corner of the existing Lakewood Ranch along Fruitville Road and near the rural area known as Old Miakka.


