The winter holiday season is fast approaching, and for many, that means a personal battle to find happy but healthy holiday eats.
It certainly can be challenging. The average American will gobble down 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving Day alone, more than twice the typical daily intake, according to trade groups like the international Calorie Control Council. Add in Halloween candy “leftovers,” Christmas and Hannukah meals, and even New Year’s Eve with the array of snacks and beverages throughout the long night. It all adds up.
Or, can.
Find a little balance, though, and add in a little moderation, and you can develop a healthy eating plan for the season. Following some steps will help you eat healthier without sacrificing flavor or traditions.
Start with the obvious: skip over or scrimp on the sweeteners. Control your sugar intake by making your own sweet treats, using only half the sugar called for in recipes. Punch up the “missing” flavor by using spices like cinnamon, vanilla, allspice, and clove. Resist the temptation to decorate with sweeteners like powdered sugar or sprinkles. And keep close tabs on your beverages, which often include a lot of added sugar.
Next, look for ways to lower the fat level in your foods. Use unsweetened applesauce, pureed pumpkin, or pureed banana instead of oil or butter. Replace heavy cream with a lower-fat option, and swap out each whole egg called for in recipes with either two egg whites or a quarter-cup of egg substitute. If using processed foods, carefully read the nutrition labels, and try to avoid foods with “hydrogenated oils” among the ingredients.
Choose whole grains, whenever possible. When buying prepared foods or items you’ll use in making dishes, scan the ingredients list and look for the word “whole,” which indicates a whole grain. In recipes, replace about half the regular flour with whole-wheat flour, and prepare dishes with brown rice and whole-grain pastas. Add oats or oat flour to your homemade cookies and bars (or choose these from your favorite bakery).
In real estate, its “location, location, location.” In holiday eating, think, “vegetables, vegetables, vegetables.” Yes, eat more vegetables. They’re filling and nutritious, and can be very tasty, especially when roasted with olive oil and a sprinkle of non-salt seasoning. Try a 50-50 mix of mashed cauliflower and mashed potatoes, to cut calories without cutting flavor. Add vegetables to your soups and casseroles, and then add some more. And try mixing in a few vegetarian dishes.
Tread lightly with the salt (sodium). Limit the amount of processed foods you eat or use in dishes, since these typically have high sodium levels. Boost the flavor of a dish with a dash of spices and herbs instead of salt.
Ramp up the food “powerhouses” already a part of many holiday meals. Skinless turkey breast, sweet potatoes, pecans, figs, cranberries, pumpkin, wild rice or brown rice, and leafy greens are packed full of vitamins, minerals, anti-oxidants and fiber. Build a pre-meal snack tray with fresh vegetables and a bean dip.
It’s been noted a couple of times already, but avoid processed foods whenever and wherever you can. They are typically high in calories, sodium, sugar and fat. Instead, cook from scratch. It might seem overwhelming, and time won’t always allow it, but your body will thank you for cooking from scratch since you control how much salt, sugar and fat wind up in your final dishes.
If you feel short on time, you can prepare many holiday foods the day before and safely store them. And, you can ease your stress by enlisting family to help you with the cooking, engaging them in the quest for healthier foods and lifestyles.
Speaking of stress, that’s also in plentiful supply for many this time of year. We worry about not having enough time to finish all our holiday to-dos, and top that with concerns about holiday spending. We have misgivings about missing our routines, and feel overwhelmed by the overall volume of noise.
The COVID-19 pandemic adds additional stress, leaving us wondering what is safe to do and taking on new precautions against the virus. The Centers for Disease Control has recently released guidance on holiday celebrations that might be helpful: Visit: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.
All that stress can add to your holiday health issues. So, try burning it off, along with plenty of those holiday calories, with some physical activity.
Play a family game of Frisbee or croquet in the back yard. Go for a walk around the neighborhood before enjoying dessert. Take the children or grandchildren to the park and join in their fun. Craft heart-felt holiday gifts, like wreaths or ornaments, volunteer at a local homeless shelter or food pantry, or help a neighbor with a chore they can’t complete.
And UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County is always here to help, of course.
We have an array of classes, events and programs aimed at helping you to lead a healthy life. Visit ufsarasotaext.eventbrite.com to see our current offerings, including classes to help you master your instant pressure cooker, get going with food dehydration, and learn to safely can salsas, jams and more. Or, get more information about our full range of Family and Consumer Sciences program efforts at: sarasota.ifas.ufl.edu/fcs and blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/sarasotaco/tag/fcs.
The winter holiday season can be a wonderful time of the year, one that builds memories we cherish over our lifetimes. Remember to take care of yourself, including making wise choices with your holiday foods, so you can keep making memories for years to come.
