Staff Report
Historic Spanish Point is preparing for the holidays.
There will be three family-friendly holiday events at the Point in December, according to information provided.
The outdoor event series, “Holidays at The Point”, takes place at White Cottage Lawn, overlooking Little Sarasota Bay.
Family Movie Night will be from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. The classic holiday film that will be shown is “The Santa Clause” starring Tim Allen. Enjoy holiday treats and a cash bar on the lawn during the film’s showing.
Finally, on Friday, Dec. 13, the third Christmas event: “Rockin’ Around the Point,” from 6 to 9 p.m. Dance the night away to live music, play games and enjoy holiday treats and a cash bar.
And then, prepare for the New Year at the Point’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration, from 7 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Enjoy lawn games, hula hoop and dance contests for kids, s’mores roasting, holiday treats, cash bar and more. And you will be home in time to watch the ball drop on Time’s Square.
Tickets for each event are $15 for adults, $7 for kids (aged 12 and younger). Tickets for Historic Spanish Point members are $12 for adults, $5 for kids (aged 12 and younger).
Tickets can be purchased online at historicspanishpoint.org/holidays-at-the-point. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Historic Spanish Point’s mission of historic preservation and education.
Holidays at The Point is supported through in-kind donations by Gecko’s Grill & Pub and Der Dutchman Restaurant.
