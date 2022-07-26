The filed plans for Boca Royale East shows a new neighborhood east of Boca Royale. It is adjacent to the Wellen Park subdivision, but outside the North Port city limits on a parcel called Winchester Ranch.
Future land use map for Winchester Ranch, with South River Road running through it. Boca Royale and State Road 776 are on the left.
PROVIDED BY SARASOTA COUNTY
ENGLEWOOD — When Sarasota County commissioners approved the Winchester Ranch critical area plan in April 2021, representatives of the ranch hastened to emphasize the 20-year build out for the property.
Now, residents living along the eastern boundary of Boca Royale Golf & Country Club will apparently be the first to see houses going up in Winchester Ranch, according to documents filed with the Sarasota County Planning Department.
Neal Communities, the contract purchaser of 390 acres in the ranch, is pursuing a rezoning of the property to develop a residential community named appropriately Boca Royale East.
The property is located east of Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, south of the North Port city limits and north of Gottfried Creek.
The formal application filed with the county shows a total of 825 units being planned for the property split between 565 single-family detached homes and 260 single-family attached homes.
A concept plan presented at a required neighborhood workshop nearly a year ago shows those units being spread between eight “villages” separated by retention ponds and greenspace. An amenity center is also planned.
That concept plan also shows access to the proposed development would be through Boca Royale although the plan shows a future Preto Boulevard access from River Road.
Water and wastewater service will be provided by the Englewood Water District, according to the application.
The number of residents who attended the neighborhood meeting was not indicated but those who did attend raised concerns about traffic coming through Boca Royale to and from State Road 776.
The planning team stated that Boca Royale Boulevard would remain a private road within a gated community and only residents of Boca Royale East would have access to the road. The same would be true for access from the future Preto Boulevard.
The rezoning petition and development concept plan will still face scrutiny during public hearings before the county’s planning commission and the county commission at a later date.
The Winchester Ranch Critical Area Plan approved by commissioners last year covers a 3,600-acre property adjacent to River Road from the boundaries of the various subdivisions along S.R. 776 eastward to and surrounding the Myakka Pines golf course.
At build-out, the development is projected to contain almost 9,000 new homes.
