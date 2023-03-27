SARASOTA — With its revenue streaming coming to an end in six years, Sarasota County officials plan to hold a referendum in 2026 to extend the program that helps preserve environmentally sensitive lands.

During Wednesday’s budget workshop, Commissioner Mike Moran pulled a “fire alarm” — in his words — about the precarious situation facing the program.


Mike Moran

Mike Moran

Email: barbara

richardson996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments