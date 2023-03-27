A kayaker rows along the Myakka River at Deer Prairie Preserve near North Port. It is one of the many natural and man-made waterways lacing through North Port and South Sarasota County. A new park and boating launch is being built nearby.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
A bench at Sleeping Turtles Preserve near Venice. Sarasota County bought the strips of wild land along the Myakka River with funds from the Environmental Lands Acquisition X
SARASOTA — With its revenue streaming coming to an end in six years, Sarasota County officials plan to hold a referendum in 2026 to extend the program that helps preserve environmentally sensitive lands.
During Wednesday’s budget workshop, Commissioner Mike Moran pulled a “fire alarm” — in his words — about the precarious situation facing the program.
“You’d better be careful about buying another blade of grass if you can’t maintain it,” Moran said.
Moments later, he added, “In 2029 the money goes away. That’s not far away. We need to get in front of the voters and see if they want to continue this program.”
The program was created in 1999 through a voter-approved referendum that also dedicated 0.25 mills for the acquisition, protection, and management of environmentally sensitive lands for 20 years. It was originally designed to sunset in 2019.
In 2005, voters again approved an extension of the program with the same millage though 2029 and added the Neighborhood Parklands Program.
Since 1999, the program has acquired — either through outright ownership or conservation easements — almost 40,000 acres, adding another 116 acres since 2005 in neighborhood parklands.
Notable purchases include the Sleeping Turtles Preserve east of Venice on the Myakka River, large portions of the Deer Prairie Creek Preserve between Venice and North Port, and the Manasota Scrub Preserve off Manasota Beach Road in North Englewood.
For the current fiscal year, out of the expected $19.6 million in revenues generated by the dedicated millage, only $9.4 million is available for acquisitions, Parks and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler told commissioners.
The remainder of those funds go to maintenance ($3 million) and debt service ($7.2).
And the maintenance expenses keep growing, Rissler said, pointing to demands from the public that restrooms be cleaned seven days a week as one example.
With 15% of the program’s budget earmarked for maintenance, for every year since 2019, those expenses have exceeded the amount budgeted for maintenance, resulting in transfers from other funds to maintain a balance.
“We’re going to get to the point where all the money goes to maintenance and none for acquisition,” Commissioner Nancy Detert observed. “I think a referendum would pass in this community.”
But as the county plans for a referendum in 2026, there is one complicating factor — the county can no longer educate voters as they have during past referendums such as the extension of the surtax program in 2022.
That is due to a new law passed by the Florida Legislature, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis explained.
“It (education) will have to come from the community,” Lewis said.
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said there were many active groups in the county such as the Friends of the Legacy Trail who would become active in pushing for an extension.
Commissioners did not take a formal vote Wednesday calling for a referendum, but by consensus indicated that they wanted Lewis and staff to begin preparations for it.
