SARASOTA — Sarasota County Commission members and other administrative staff have a good picture now of what the building they’ll occupy in 22 months will look like.
At the Jan. 31 meeting, Capital Projects Director Carolyn Eastwood provided commissioners with an update on the new Sarasota County administration center along with an architectural rendering of the front face of the new structure.
The update came two weeks after commissioners authorized the issuance of $28 million in bonds to finance the cost of construction.
With an estimated cost currently at $77.5 million, the new administration center will be located on a county-owned parcel at 6700 Fruitville Road near the Fruitville Public Library and the intersection with Interstate 75, making it more convenient for residents to reach the building.
Plans call for the county to take occupancy of the new 124,000 square foot, four-story building in December 2025.
County commissioners, along with county administration, attorneys, clerk and budget officials will be the occupants of the new building.
Eastwood focused on the first floor of the new center pointing out the commission chambers that will resemble the current chambers in the 1660 Ringling Boulevard complex.
When Eastwood, in response to a question, said seating would be about the same, Commissioner Nancy Detert suggested she consider adding more seats “since we’re building a new facility.”
The first floor will also contain a welcome center, the think tank, other meeting rooms, and a press room.
“Can we convert the press room into a canteen?” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger quipped.
Eastwood responded there will be a break room/canteen in another area of the first floor accessible only to staff, unlike the situation 20-some years ago when the canteen in the existing facility was open to the public.
“We tried to put a lot of functions for the public’s use on the first floor,” Eastwood said.
Eastwood also pointed out that the new facility would include a lot of windows, more than are in the existing facility, giving staff views of the Celery Fields.
Mentioning the smaller size of the new building — the current admin center is 170,000 square feet — Eastwood said that many departments currently located in the building, such as Libraries and Parks and Natural Resources, would be moving into their own new headquarters in and around the outskirts of the city of Sarasota.
When commissioners learned in 2021 that renovations and repairs to the current 49-year-old building would cost $49 million over the next 20 years, they were of the unanimous opinion that it was time to move.
“Get us out of this building, now,” former Commissioner Alan Maio said at the time.
