The Plantation Community Foundation is accepting grant applications for its 2021 Grant Season through Nov. 30.
Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) organization serving residents in South Sarasota County. Information on submission can be found at the foundation’s website: PlantationCommunityFoundation.org or by calling 941- 497-4826.
The Foundation supports not-for-profit agencies and organizations engaged in social services, health, cultural enrichment, education and the environment and has granted $3.2 million to the South County community since its inception in 1988.
In April, the grant committee awarded $100,000 in grants to these 18 South County nonprofit organizations: Children First, Englewood Community Care Clinic, Epilepsy Services of SW Florida, Family Promise of South Sarasota County, Forty Carrots, Good Samaritan Pharmacy & Health Services, North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, North Port Meals on Wheels, Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, South County Food Pantry, Teen Court, The Haven, The Salvation Army, The Warehouse of Venice, Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center, Venice Mobile Meals, Venice-Nokomis Community Preschool and Women’s Resource Center.
Given the challenging times we are experiencing, these monies provided food, shelter, medications and counseling to the most needy in our community.
In May, foundation members donated $5,750 to the “Rise to the Challenge” campaign. These donations were divided and given to three of our grant recipients to help feed so many in need in South Sarasota County: South County Food Pantry, Venice Area Mobile Meals Inc. and North Port Meals on Wheels.
Each year the Foundation raises grant award funds through member donations and a variety of fundraisers, including the Fall “Fun” Raiser, a golf event, and the Spring Fashion Show, among others.
This season the foundation faces the challenge of COVID-19. Change will be necessary. The events being planned will often be held outdoors and with fewer participants in order to maintain social distancing.
A new event, Bluegrass & BBQ, is planned for Sunday, Oct. 25, from 4-7 p.m. on the grounds of Plantation Golf & Country Club. Entertainment will be provided by Midnight Train.
For information about the Plantation Community Foundation, applying for a 2021 Grant and the Bluegrass & BBQ event, call Dorothy Piteo at 941-497-4826, email the foundation at pcfoundation500@gmail.com or visit PlantationCommunityFoundation.org.
