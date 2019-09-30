GULF COVE — The family of Lee Plakiotis wants to carry on what he started.
The Super Day Express, located at Gasparilla Road and State Road 776 in Gulf Cove, is far more than a Citgo gas station and convenience store. It's also a pizzeria and deli that gets a lot of love from loyal customers. And, it's a full-fledged bakery known for its cheesecakes, cannolis, eclairs and other pastries.
"We are going to carry on as he would want us to, to carry on his legacy — everything he worked for," said his daughter-in-law Amber. She is married to his son, John. Lee Plakiotis once dubbed as Super Day's "Deli Queen."
"What he did here he did for us," she said. "He built this business for his kids and his family."
Plakiotis, 78, died Sept. 9. His story is an American Dream story.
With a sixth-grade education and carrying a suitcase and his caged canary, Limberis Plakiotis, then 21, emigrated from the Greek island of Ios to the U.S. in 1962. He went to work as a dishwasher at his brother's restaurant, but soon learn to be a cook and pastry chef from a German baker. Plakiotis and his brother, Gus, bought the Colonial Diner in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, expanding the restaurant from 90 seats to 250.
Besides operating restaurants, Plakiotis owned and operated the Golden Creek Farm that boarded, bred and trained racing thoroughbreds, before he moved to Florida in 1996.
"Originally, he came down here to look for a truck stop in north Florida," his son John said.
Both John and his brother, Jarred, described themselves as working alongside their father at a young age. Jarred, an accomplished pastry chef on his own, credits everything he knows to his father.
In Florida, Citgo representatives pointed Plakiotis to Gulf Cove, to a well-placed gas station that had been a Pic-n-Run convenience store.
His sons joining him, the Plakiotis family soon built up the Citgo station to be what it is today, a very busy stop for pizzas and hot lunches, Greek delicacies and custom-made cheesecakes. Lee Plakiotis was often in the store, greeting customers and checking on quality.
For pure volume, the pumps bring in the most revenue, but the deli and bakery make a profit.
"My family being Greek — and from Jersey, we have a restaurant background," John quipped. "Greeks in Jersey, when I was going up, you did one of two things: you're either house painters or in restaurants."
Since Plakiotis' death, it hasn't been emotionally easy to carry on without him, but John said. But the family knows it must move on. "It would be blasphemous to quit.
"Personally, he was my hero," John said, describing how his father loved America and loved the American Dream. It was something he lived.
