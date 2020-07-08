The Players Centre for Performing Arts is sponsoring a virtual 5K.
You have all of August to complete your 3.1069 miles. You can walk, run, bike — whatever you want. For $25 you will receive a swag bag with a Players lanyard, exclusive 5K T-shirt and car decal, and will be instantly registered to win five random prizes.
The deadline to sign up is July 15, according to information provided.
Check out the other prizes:
Most Players spirit (Photo required, tag The Players on social media @playerscentre or email amandah@theplayers.org).
Win a 3-month membership at Yvette’s Health & Fitness Center
Biggest social media presence! (Tag The Players on any social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. @PlayersCentre, use hashtag #2020players5K) — Win a 3-month membership at Yvette’s Health & Fitness Center.
Best 5K performance (Must submit a video, tag The Players on social media or email amandah@theplayers.org) — win a 3-month membership at Yvette’s Health & Fitness Center.
Largest group (Maintain social distancing is a must. Wear masks. Take a picture to document your group’s size and tag The Players on social media) Win a private haunted Halloween tour of The Players Centre
All prize submissions must be submitted by midnight Tuesday, Aug. 31. Winners will be announced later that week.
Cost is $25 to sign up. Sign up here: tickets.theplayers.org/TheatreManager/1/online?performance=5288.
This is a fundraiser for The Players Centre.
Yvette’s Health and Fitness Center and Brian Finnerty Painting are the event’s sponsors.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts is a 501©(3) organization dedicated to entertaining, educating and engaging the community through high quality live theatre. Its Main Stage features the Broadway Series, SNAP (Something New At the Players) and Summer Sizzler Series. Backstage at the Players is home to more thought-provoking, eclectic pieces. In addition to providing entertainment to the community, The Arnold Simonsen Players Studio offers a wide range of education and outreach programs for children and adults.
