SARASOTA — The Players Centre for Performing Arts presents, Broadway on the Bay from Feb. 25-28.
“Relax by the bay in the magical Marie Selby Botanical Gardens for sunset and a show,” it said in a news release. “Enjoy some of your favorite local performers: Jamon Buie, Jamie Molina, Alana Opie and special guest performer, TV and Broadway’s Teresa Stanley, singing some of your favorite musical theater standards. Dewayne Barrett is the show’s director.”
It noted masks are necessary and temperatures will be taken prior to the event — along with social distancing being enforced.
It said seats will be provided and no tickets will be printed. Names will be added to a reservation list after buying the $20 tickets.
It runs starting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25-28 at The Marie Selby Botanical Gardens – Downtown Campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota.
Tickets are $20 adults or $12.50 student under 24. Those interested should call 941-365-2494 to purchase a student ticket
“All guests will have their temperatures taken with a no-touch thermometer; Face coverings will be required at this event unless you are eating or drinking. Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others and while attending event,” it said.
It also asked patrons to practice social distancing.
“If you are around other people, keep 6 feet between you when possible. You will be seated with your party during the show and distanced from others watching...Avoid handshakes, hugs, and close contact.”
It asked people to not attended if they are experiencing symptoms of illness “including but not limited to cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever, chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell.”
It said not to attend if you’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have not been cleared as non-contagious by state officials; or if you’ve been exposed to a person with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 or if you have “traveled internationally or to an area in the United States of America that is known to be a high-risk location with respect to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 within the last 14 days.”
For more about The Players, visit the website www.theplayers.org or call 941-365-2494.
