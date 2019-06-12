Reserve your seats for Lemon Bay Playhouse’s 33rd season. Here is a sample of the shows:
“The Ladies Foursome” (Sept. 4-22)The day after their friend Catherine’s funeral, Margot, Tate and Connie gather for a round of golf in honor of their recently departed fourth. At the golf course they are joined by another woman, an old friend of Catherine’s they’d never met. Over the course of 18 holes, secrets and confessions unravel as the women discuss love, sex, children and everything in between.
“Lying In State” (Oct. 16-Nov. 3)A state senator has died in a ridiculous gun accident, and it has made him a national hero. Everyone is searching for something; the local political leaders are looking for someone to fill his seat, his ex-wife is looking for a bugler to play for his funeral, and a host of other zany characters are looking for love, votes, the right casket and a purple squirrel named Mel. In this mad-cap comedy, love, politics, and, well ... everything is not what they seem.
Chuck Gillespie: “The Tuxedo Men!” (Nov. 16)This nostalgic, music show brings together the timeless classics from some of the greatest vocal stylists of our lifetimes. A common thread is their appearance. As we watched them from our black and white (and eventually) color televisions or on the great variety stages of America in hotels and nightclubs across the country, they were always clad in classic tuxedos. Frank, Tony, Andy, Johnny, Tom, Steve, Dean, Sammy, and many more, singing the Great American Songbook.
“It’s A Wonderful Life” (Nov. 26-27, Nov. 29-Dec. 15)This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.
Paisley Craze: “Flower Power! The Music That Changed The World” (Jan. 4)Paisley Craze is a five-piece band playing an overview of ‘60s music such as Surf Music, Psychedelia, Rock, Pop, Peace and Love Music, Motown, Soul, R & B and more. They cover a lot of musical ground in one night. Paisley Craze specializes in bringing the vibe and personality of each song and each genre to the show. Their motto is “We Come To Play and We Bring Big Soul!” They bring it every show. The average age in the band is 60 and they rock now better than ever.
“Bus Stop” (Jan. 15-Feb. 9)In the middle of a howling snowstorm, a bus out of Kansas City pulls up at a cheerful roadside diner. All roads are blocked, and four or five weary travelers are going to have to hole up until morning. Cherie, a nightclub chanteuse in a sparkling gown and a seedy fur-trimmed jacket, is the passenger with most to worry about. She’s been pursued, made love to and finally kidnapped by a 21-year-old cowboy with a ranch of his own and the romantic methods of an unusually headstrong bull. The belligerent cowhand is right behind her, ready to sling her over his shoulder and carry her, alive and kicking, all the way to Montana. Even as she’s ducking out from under his clumsy but confident embraces, and screeching at him fiercely to shut him up, she pauses to furrow her forehead and muse, “Somehow deep inside of me I got a funny feeling I’m gonna end up in Montana. ...” As a counterpoint to the main romance, the proprietor of the cafe and the bus driver at last find time to develop a friendship of their own, a middle-age scholar comes to terms with himself; and a young girl who works in the cafe also gets her first taste of romance.
