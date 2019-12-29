Holy moley. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — you guys love your restaurants.
How do I know this? On Facebook, in phone calls to my desk and in e-mails, I kept getting asked the same questions, “Is the Popeyes closed? When will it open?”
Yes, that’s right, the Popeyes in North Port had closed, and judging by the messages I received, you would have thought Disney World was leaving Florida. Popeyes apparently is a big deal here.
So why did the Popeyes close? I’m sad to report that we don’t know why. The folks at the corporate headquarters won’t tell us.
But I can tell you that once we learn the reason, we’ll let you know.
I wouldn’t want you calling us chicken.
(See what I did there? I crack myself up.)
OK, here are your Top 5 stories from the past week across all Sun Newspapers:
1 North Port Popeyes shut down, but nobody will say why
One of my favorite quotes about newspapers is that we are the first rough draft of history. In most cases, when it comes to local communities, we are the only rough draft of history.
Twenty years down the road, I can see somebody surfing through our archives and thinking, “This is funny. Why were they concerned about a Popeyes shutting down?”
That’s the beautiful part of history. There is not always a reason why. The fact that it happened makes it history.
To see our first rough draft of history on Popeyes closing, visit: bit.ly/2PTdGxR
(Oh, as I’m writing this, I’m learning that it has reopened. No, I don’t know why. Excuse me while I scream into this pillow.)
2 North Port Beef ‘O’ Bradys employee had hepatitis A
OK, let’s move on to a more serious topic.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County has identified a positive case of hepatitis A in a food service worker in North Port.
Department workers determined a person who worked at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1037 Sumter Blvd., from Nov. 30 to Dec. 20 may have been infectious, the department reported recently in a press release.
Those who ate there during that time period should look for the symptoms of hepatitis A. This includes sudden onset of abdominal discomfort, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, fever, diarrhea, pale white stools, or yellow skin and eyes (jaundice). Anyone experiencing these symptoms should promptly seek medical attention, according to officials.
If you’re wondering what exactly Hepatitis A is or how it can be transferred from one person to another, please read the story at: bit.ly/35VVnxE
3 Venice teens hurt; Minnesota man killed in wreck
You will hear me talk about community journalism a lot in this column and in my conversations in general about journalism. More than any other type of journalism, our goal is to cover your local communities better than anybody else because that is what is most important to you.
That’s why I am not surprised at all that whenever we run a story about young people being involved in a major traffic accident, the story ends up being one of the most-read among all our Websites.
In this case, two young people from Venice were significantly hurt when a vehicle turned in front of them in North Port. The 70-year-old man driving the other vehicle died when his vehicle overturned.
When we ran this story, I’m sure thousands of you shared and forwarded this story to others, seeing if they knew anybody involved.
To get the names of all those involved, visit: bit.ly/34PdAvr
4 Artifact looters in North Port? Holes are a calling card
OK, this story is just gosh darn interesting.
And it’s about holes in the ground.
A foot or so deep and squared, a dozen of them pockmark a small section of the Myakkahatchee Creek in North Port.
That they’re squared and at a certain depth below ground surface suggests illegal looting of human artifacts, according to experts in the trade or those hunting crooked ones. But who did the digging and what exactly was going on remains a mystery.
This story takes you a tour of Florida history, introduces you to some arcane Florida laws and shows you just how much money can be made in stealing Florida artifacts.
Take a look at the story at: bit.ly/2Qgavzx
5 ‘Mama Luther’ was more than just a fan favorite, she was an icon
OK, let’s talk community history again. Let’s talk about “Mama Luther.” If you have never heard of Mama Luther — I had not personally — then you need to read this story.
She is an amazing person who affected so many young people in a positive way. When you read this story, you likely are going to say, “I wish I had met her before she had passed away.”
She is a big part of our community’s history. I hope we have captured a part of that history in the story we wrote. You can read it at: bit.ly/2rq7pR3
