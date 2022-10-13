NORTH PORT — Storms were around for millions of years. It is people who evolved and got in their paths.
That was clear during Hurricane Ian, when North Port police unhitched its unmanned aerial vehicle unit, 12 drones used in search and rescue.
The UAVs spotting stranded people on roofs, feeding live coverage of dangerous flood areas and damage, where city officials would redirect ground troops, and in mapping the future for the next inevitable storm.
The sky through Thursday was abuzz with drones and pilot operators, officers scanning their screens for someone on a roof or dry ground “jumping and waving their arms,” officials said.
The live feeds of floods went to City Hall, where grounds troops were redirected in airboats and tall trucks to pluck the distressed from danger.
More than 900 such rescues or evacuations were reported, according to the North Port city manager’s office.
The Army National Guard and Florida wildlife officers joined in those efforts. Police from other states and Florida counties also set up in town.
North Port also assisted the state in closing a section of Interstate 75 as the Myakka River and other waters breached the highway. The city estimated it had assisted in multiple rescues as rivers and creeks surged through the North Port Estates and areas nearby.
Drones were credited with much of that. North Port Estates is rural and routinely floods as stormwater sheets ooze from northern areas.
Hurricane Ian went well beyond routine, recording record water levels and never-seen surges.
The unit’s drones and pilot officers worked 24/7 through the storm but were downshifting work hours just on Thursday.
The week was a logistics miracle, with North Port feeding and providing space for air mattresses for dozens of law agencies and emergency workers, city officers providing 750 meals a day.
Others brought RVs, even slept in their vehicles. Hundreds of electrical workers fanned out across town. Food donations flooded the city.
Entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite system was provided, as well. Starlink is part of Musk’s SpaceX project.
While sections of the 104-square-mile city remain without electricity, much of the serious flooding was gone Thursday.
North Port’s UAV unit started with a single drone in 2019. Its first “aviator” demonstrated its capabilities with a cellphone joystick. The unit’s pilots today are FAA-certified, the officers stashing a drone in patrol cars or unmarked sedans.
Drones were used in the past to find runaways, wandering seniors or fleeing criminals. Depending on conditions, a drone ranges out up to 2 miles. Some are precise enough to travel remotely in buildings, up and down hallways in searches, for example.
Hurricane Ian was the first test of combining all these technologies, North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said. It saved untold lives, though a North Port woman reportedly died in her flooding car in Ian’s aftermath.
The medical examiner’s office will rule on the exact cause of death, Taylor said.
North Port in floods and earlier disasters such as hurricanes Irma and Charley relied on phone calls and patrols — residents, emergency crews, even the Army National Guard responding.
“The cost of one (circling) helicopter paid for all these drones,” Taylor said.
