The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Adrian Alexander H Verboncoeur, 18, 17000 block of Doyle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, larceny petty theft, probation violation: (original charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle), probation violation: (original charge: flee/elude law enforcement officer). Bond: none.

Michael Oliver Wulfing, 58, 400 block of Viridian St., Englewood. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, attach registration license plate not assigned, failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $360.

Zachary Allen Gardner, 27, 1000 block of Sunrise Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests: 

Leslie Ann Struble, 38, 200 block of Pelican Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.

Dennis Lewis Adkins Jr., 49, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

