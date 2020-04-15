The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jaimie Michelle Exner, 32, 400 block of W. Perry St., Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property. Bond: $620.

Marc Rocford Friedman, 59, 3800 block of Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $250.

Christopher Andrew McNamara, 66, 2100 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.

Christy Lee Owens, 37, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: utter false instrument, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

Michael Anthony Sweeney, 31, 14400 block of Boston Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: administrative hold for Charlotte County: probation violation (original charge: misdemeanor battery). Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jordan Alexander Chuck, 25, 700 block of Pineland Ave., Venice. Charges: aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,500.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

