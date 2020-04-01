The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Maria Ramona Beck-Hull, 60, 200 block of Loyola Road, Venice. Charge: disorderly intoxication in public place causing a disturbance. Bond: $120.

Joshua Charles Loiselle, 25, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. (original charge: burglary of unoccupied structure.) Bond: none.

Andrea Lynn Piediscalzo, 33, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charges: larceny petty theft, larceny grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.

Stacey Lee Gutzler, 30, 2500 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

