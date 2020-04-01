The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Mauricio Ricardo Munoz Carrasco, 40, 22300 block of Yonkers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Katelynne Templeton, 30, 22400 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000, unlicensed real estate broker salesman, and fraudulent use of ID without consent victim 60 years of age or older. Bond: $25,000.
Ryan Lee Carroll, 334, 23300 block of MacDougall Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: $40,000.
Brian Michael Blondun, 33, 21100 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Brian Michael Korponay, 36, 3300 block of McCorkle St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Kevin Gonzales Blackwell, 55, homeless. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Jose A. Laras, 67, of Tampa. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, refusing to accept and sign a summons, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Kellie Lynn Coe, 36, 23100 block of Nancy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Maria Ramona Beck-Hull, 60, 200 block of Loyola Road, Venice. Charge: disorderly intoxication in public place causing a disturbance. Bond: $120.
Joshua Charles Loiselle, 25, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. (original charge: burglary of unoccupied structure.) Bond: none.
Andrea Lynn Piediscalzo, 33, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charges: larceny petty theft second degree third subsequent offense, larceny grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.
Stacey Lee Gutzler, 30, 2500 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant: Charlotte County: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.
