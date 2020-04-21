The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Mark Alexander Arnold, 23, 3000 block of Chestnut Road, Venice. Charges: possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, altering evidence, illegal use of credit cards, and vehicle burglary. Bond: $3,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Stephanie Lynn Gloria, 30, 11600 block of Spotted Margay Ave., Venice. Charge: failure to deliver hired vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

Johnny David Williams IV, 27, 1000 block of Pineland Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charges: marijuana possession, making a false report and violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments