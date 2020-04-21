The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Mark Alexander Arnold, 23, 3000 block of Chestnut Road, Venice. Charges: possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, altering evidence, illegal use of credit cards, vehicle burglary. Bond: $3,000.

• Stephanie Lynn Gloria, 30, 11600 block of Spotted Margay Ave., Venice. Charge: failure to deliver hired vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

• Johnny David Williams IV, 27, 1000 block of Pineland Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Original charges: marijuana possession, making false report, violation pre-trial release. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Christopher McNamara, 66, 2100 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.

• Loui Delmoral, 57, 200 block of S. Verona St., Nokomis. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.

• Chase Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

• Joseph Bailey, 29, 100 block of Broadway Terrace, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

• Andrew Callandar, 49, 200 block of Glenwood Ave., Osprey. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

• Michael Farrington, 44, 5600 block of Varet Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (violation of protection order). Bond: none.

• Richard Stambaugh, 50, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: grand theft, uttering a false bank note. Bond: $3,000.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrest:

• Richard St. Louis, 26, 1800 block of Bayshore Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession. Bond: $1,120.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Greg Giles

