The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
James Nicholas Hansen III, 51, 2300 block of Milkweed Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: (original charge: violation of an injunction for protection against domestic violence). Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jillian Carole Andel, 35, 1000 block of Sunrise Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charge: larceny petty theft after prior conviction). Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
Daniel Allen Jones, 22, 19300 block of Cruise Drive, Venice. Charges: leaving the scene of crash involving damage to property, and DUI. Bond: $240.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
