The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kristine Virginia Seredick, 40, of Sarasota. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
• James Leonard Midgett, 49, 4300 block of Alta Vista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
• Matthew Sean Chanza, 35, address withheld. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Shawn Warren Chase, 39, 900 block of Dobell Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Mary Ellen Daly, 55, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Tina Ann Cain, 45, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $2,500.
• Nicholas Jay Sperduti, 30, 100 block of Barre Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: petit theft, trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jhon Jairo Santiago, 31, of Orlando. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Thomas Lamoine Randle III, 51, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Quaeshawn Darrell Laurent, 28, 12200 block of SW Academy Drive, Lake Suzy. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
• Jose Wilfredo Esponza-Landaverde, 50, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Freire Alexander Ramirez-Quintero, 26, of Dade City. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Alonzo Eli Forbes Jr., 22, 100 block of San Antonio Avenue, North Port. Charges: grand theft, obtaining property through fraud, two counts of uttering a false check, and four counts each of use or possession of another person's ID without consent and fraudulent use of credit cards. Bond: $17,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Michael Ralph Francesconi, 45, 8000 block of Galbut Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, exhortation, fraudulent use of credit cards, and exploitation of elderly adult. Bond: $52,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Malgorzata Anna Gojlik, 38, 12100 block of Dorado Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Jason Annace Henry, 41, 8400 block of Roaul Road, North Port. Charge: resisting officer with violence. Bond: $1,500.
• Rocky Layden Rossi, 51, 4200 block of Talheim Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: four out of county warrants. Bond: none.
• Kimberly Bree Tomchinsky, 33, first block of Perimeter Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery by person detained in jail or prison. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Juan Hilberto Ayala, 37, 1000 block of SE Ninth Ave, Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Lauren Marie Brown, 26, 7000 block of SW Environmental Road, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Joleenmarie Doherty, 38, 2600 block of US Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Kevin Michael McDonald, 42, 700 block of North Johnson Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
• Romerio La Tee Walker II, 26, of Bartow. Charges: burglary, grand theft of motor vehicle, and criminal mischief. Bond: none.
• Dakota Andrew White, 29, 200 block of West Myrtle Street, Arcadia. Charges: smuggling contraband into detention facility, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Jeremy Hassell Buchanan, 47, of Lakeland. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended. Bond: $6,500.
• Charles Clifford Stark Jr., 37, 4800 block of SW Norton Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
