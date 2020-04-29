The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Zackary Alan Lawton, 29, 3900 block of Hialeah Road, Venice. Charges: four counts of probation violation. Original charges: sale/manufacture/deliver heroin, sale/manufacture/deliver other schedule I and II, possession of controlled substance, use a two way communication device to commit a felony. Bond: none.
John Michael Doherty, 27, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of meth with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver, possession and or use of drug equipment, driving while license is suspended revocation status second subsequent offense. Bond: $8,500.
John Curtis Speicher, 24, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of meth with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver, possession and or use of drug equipment, driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: $8,120.
Chase Morgan Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Drive, Venice. Charge: administrative hold for other agency: Manatee County. Bond: none.
Charles Calvin Andrews, 67, 100 bloc of Lee Circle, Englewood. Charges: seven counts of sex offender violation: failure to report internet ID web page or app name. Bond: $70,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dalton Connor Fiata, 22, 7700 block of Ferguson Ave., North Port. Charges: four counts of selling cocaine within 1000 ft. of specified area schedule II, three counts of using a two way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $24,500.
Tina Louise Fiata, 57, 7400 block of Maronie Blvd., North Port. Charges: selling cocaine within 1000 ft. of specified area schedule II, three counts of using a two way communication device to facilitate a felony, selling opium or derivative within 1000 ft. of specified area schedule I or II, selling opium or derivative within 1000 ft. of a place of worship. Bond: $52,000.
Juan Anibal Pabey Jr., 40, 6000 block of Merrill St., North Port. Charges: two counts of out of county warrants: Charlotte County: traffic in stolen property. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
