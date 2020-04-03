The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Casey Doyle Brinson, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charge: larceny petty theft third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

Ivan Eugene Garcia, 62, 5100 block of Florida Road, Venice. Charges: possession and or use of drug equipment, two counts of selling synthetic narcotic schedule I or II (Hydomorphone), use two-way communication device to facilitate felony. Bond: $17,000.

Edward Hilton, 25, 17000 block of Clingman Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing traffic stolen property, false owner info pawn items less than $300. Bond: $9,000.

Beatrice Youngkeater Shante Mcgill, 26, 3000 block of Key Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant: DeSoto County: aggravated assault/ criminal mischief over $200 under $1,000. Bond: none.

Shawn Neal, 47, 7300 block of Skycrest St., Englewood. Charges: burglary unoccupied conveyance state of emergency, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (crystal meth), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $9,500.

Eddie D Smith, 19, 100 block of Oneida Road, Venice. Charge: missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft. Bond: $7,500.

Stephen Michael Terrell Jr., 36, 300 block of Pembroke Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.

Robert Shaun Tinsley, 40, 4600 block of Zamita Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation. (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.

Gabriel Cortez, 61, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charges: obstructing justice: tampering in misdemeanor proceeding, battery touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

John Mack Soravilla, 67, 1000 block of Gladstone Drive, Englewood. Charge: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

Chase Morgan Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: dealing traffic stolen property, false owner info pawn items less than $300. Bond: $9,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Deana Michelle Holste, 46, 4900 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court: no motor vehicle registration. Bond: $2,000.

Jason Lorenzo Mcneil, 44, 2700 block of Tishman Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

