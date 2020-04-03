The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Casey Doyle Brinson, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charge: larceny petty theft third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
Ivan Eugene Garcia, 62, 5100 block of Florida Road, Venice. Charges: possession and or use of drug equipment, two counts of selling synthetic narcotic schedule I or II (Hydomorphone), use two-way communication device to facilitate felony. Bond: $17,000.
Edward Hilton, 25, 17000 block of Clingman Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing traffic stolen property, false owner info pawn items less than $300. Bond: $9,000.
Beatrice Youngkeater Shante Mcgill, 26, 3000 block of Key Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant: DeSoto County: aggravated assault/ criminal mischief over $200 under $1,000. Bond: none.
Shawn Neal, 47, 7300 block of Skycrest St., Englewood. Charges: burglary unoccupied conveyance state of emergency, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (crystal meth), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $9,500.
Eddie D Smith, 19, 100 block of Oneida Road, Venice. Charge: missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft. Bond: $7,500.
Stephen Michael Terrell Jr., 36, 300 block of Pembroke Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
Robert Shaun Tinsley, 40, 4600 block of Zamita Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation. (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
Gabriel Cortez, 61, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charges: obstructing justice: tampering in misdemeanor proceeding, battery touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
John Mack Soravilla, 67, 1000 block of Gladstone Drive, Englewood. Charge: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
Chase Morgan Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: dealing traffic stolen property, false owner info pawn items less than $300. Bond: $9,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Deana Michelle Holste, 46, 4900 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court: no motor vehicle registration. Bond: $2,000.
Jason Lorenzo Mcneil, 44, 2700 block of Tishman Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.