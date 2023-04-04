Police Beat for April 5, 2023 Frank DiFiore Apr 4, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:• Eric Robert Boucher, 35, 100 block of Flamingo Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.• Bruce Edward Cuthbert Jr., 46, 300 block of Ortiz Boulevard, North Port. Charges: three counts each of contempt of court and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. • Arek Michael Naudascher, 27, 3700 block of Rockman Street, North Port. Charges: grand theft, criminal mischief, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.• Andres Angel Ramirez, 35, of Plant City. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:• Brett Thomas Bartlik, 56, of Lawrence, Kansas. Charges: failure to report vacating residence as a sexual offender and failure to report at county of residence. Bond: none.• Earl Lester Moore, 24, 3400 block of SW County Road 661, Arcadia. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by controlled substance. Bond: none.• Youani Lucas Mazariegos, 25, of Nocatee. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.• Jose Alfredo Monroy-Perez, 22, of Memphis, Tennessee. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.— Compiled by Frank DiFioreSubscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
