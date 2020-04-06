The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest: 

Alexis Hope Doerfeld, 22, 100 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests: 

Braydon Michael Mclellen, 20, 2900 block of Alcazar Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Nicholes Alan Rheinecker, 33, 6300 block of Freemont St., North Port. Charges: driving while license is suspended, DUI and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $740.

Mark Anthony Steiner, 23, 8600 block of S. Bumford Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and battery. Bond: none. 

— Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

