The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Patrick Qwashawn Carroll, 28, 200 block of Grove St., Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Andrea L Venditti, 47, 800 block of Diane Circle, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court: possession and or use of narcotic equipment. Bond: $200.

James Eric Williams Jr., 40, W Langsner St., Englewood. Charge: grand theft of a firearm. Bond: $1,500.

Johnny David Williams IV, 27, 1000 block of Pineland Ave., Venice. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Nathaniel Lee Davis, 38, 200 block of Stratford, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $500. 

Jonathon Jesus Puello, 22, 3100 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Zbigniew Szymczak, 85, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.

Austin Garry Carpenter, 30, 1900 block of Clovelon St., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Monroe, failure to appear on a charge of driving with a suspended license. Bond: $15,000. 

Victoria Rose Furia, 26, 4100 block of Simkins Ave., North Port. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Kimberly Burdette Carter, 55, 1100 block of Barbour Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: reckless driving with alcohol as a factor. Bond: $10,000.

Thomas Scott Gagnon, 51, 8500 block of Aero Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI third violation within 10 years. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Igor Dulo, 39, 2400 block of Cannlot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Bryan Edgard Lopez-Hernandez, 20, 1100 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to sell, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,120. 

Robert Michael Manchester, 51, 900 block of E Desirade Ave., Venice. Charges: grand theft, larceny from person 65 years or older, giving false information to a pawnbroker, dealing in stolen property. Bond: $2,000.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

