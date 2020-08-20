The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Attila Biro, 37, 1300 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Brandon John Emerson, 28, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Steven Paul Larson, 43, 3600 block of S. Cadbury Circle, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: dealing in stolen property. Bond: $1,500.
Wilmer Alberto Franco, 53, 1500 block of N. Salford Blvd., North Port. Charge: follow, harass, cyber stalk another. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
B. Roy Norton, 45, 12200 block of Trionfo, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood-alcohol 0.15% or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Vincent James Brown, 32, 4200 block of Montague Lane, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: DeSoto County, three counts of lewd battery-molestation. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Jonathan Nathaniel Bacchus, 30, Charlotte County Jail, Punta Gorda. Charge: fleeing law enforcement. Bond: $1,500.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
