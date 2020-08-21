The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brandon Michael Groves, 22, 800 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Todd Martin Ryan Jr., 19, 2400 block of Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (THC wax). Bond: $1,500.
Lisa Silvano, 40, 800 block of Myrtle Ave., Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
Stephanie Lauren Barnett, 32, 6300 block of Freemont St., North Port. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked second subsequent offense, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
Brandon John Emerson, 28, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Louisa Marie Leverette, 47, 9400 block of Fruitland Ave., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
Kimberly Ann Matthews, 46, 2900 block of Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
Steven Paul Larson, 43, 3600 block of S. Cadbury Circle, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County, deal stolen property. Bond: $1,500.
Michael Anthony Millmine, 45, 1200 block of Shore View Drive, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
Quentin Earl Schrock, 38, 100 block of Lakeview Lane, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Clayton Andre Stuarts Jr., 29, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, contempt of court for failure to appear on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
Warner Kenny Stringfellow IV, 41, 2400 block of Redstone Ave., North Port. Charges: burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $9,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Christopher Browell Kay, 36, 2400 block of Bendixen St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of probation violation: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Dylan Anthony-Shawn Rodgers, 28, Charlotte County Jail, Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
