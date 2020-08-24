The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Dean Alan Campbell, 58, 100 block of W. Green St., Englewood. Charge: DUI with blood-alcohol level 0.15% or higher or with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Christopher M. Moreau, 36, 900 block of Cedar Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI with damage to property or another person. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

