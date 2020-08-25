The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Daniel Edward Chartrand II, 33, 5200 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: fraudulent use of a credit card). Bond: none.
Mariah Cristine Merchant, 28, 1600 block of S. Bob O Link Drive, Venice. Charges: burglary, dealing stolen property and giving false information to a pawn dealer. Bond: $16,500.
Whitney Dawn Pol, 33, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary to an occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 12300 block of Alta Mira St., North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
Chance Dawson White, 20, 3900 block of Diamond Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Stephen Bryce Balsinger, 24, 5800 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
