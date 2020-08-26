The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Cory Allen Raymond, 24, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: flee law enforcement, driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: $1,620.

Keith Edwin Shaffer, 47, 5200 block of Kent Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear on a larceny charge. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Vanessa Anne Buzbee, 22, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: $500. 

Thomas Owen Hochsprung, 35, 2700 block of Pandora Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation: grand theft. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Kim Ann-Marie Quinn, 58, 1100 block of Kingston Way, Venice. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: $500.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

