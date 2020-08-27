The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Alina Angela Bunton, 25, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: probation violation: petty theft. Bond: none.

Dustin Bailey Lindsay, 22, 2000 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by convicted Florida felon. Bond: $15,000.

Joe Leslie Urias III, 25, 400 block of Morningside Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Jermaine Franklin Williams Jr., 22, 300 block of San Marino Ave., North Port. Charges: probation violation: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, possession of MDMA, two counts of of burglary. Bond: none.

Deven Patrick Horan, 20, 5800 block of Buchanan Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana. Bond: $2,000.

Michael Lee McClure, 45, 300 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Viktor Afanasyevich Revega, 29, 3700 block of N. Roderigo Ave., North Port. Charges: loitering or prowling, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Emiliano Morales, 67, 1000 block of Elaine St., Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,500.

John Michael Sauer, 38, 3800 block of Portair Lane, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear on a DUI charge. Bond: $2,000.

Mitchell Wheeler Mason, 37, 100 block of Harwich Circle, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court, failure to appear on a charge of driving with no license. Bond: $2,000.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

