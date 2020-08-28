The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Ronald William Woodmansee, 60, 4300 block of Bella Donna Drive, North Port. Charges: probation violation (original charge: aggravated animal cruelty) contempt of court: failure to appear (original charge: trespassing). Bond: none.

Keith William Ripich, 49, 1600 block of E. Florence Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI-fourth subsequent offense, refusal to submit DUI test after license was suspended, possess or display cancelled or revoked driver's license, and drive on permanently revoked driver's license. $3,620.

Stephanie Lauren Barnett, 32, 6300 block of Freemont St., North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended revocation status second subsequent offense. Bond: $500.

Alina Angela Bunton, 25, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: petty theft). Bond: $120.

Melissa Jean Burkhammer, 50, 10400 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond: none.

Elizabeth Terese Freidhof, 34, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: larceny petty theft second degree third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

Lenox Jequan Gordon, 25, 1600 block of Amstead St., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person. Bond: $620.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Marlon Lorenzo Escort, 36, 8200 block of Alam Ave., North Port. Charges: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon and battery. Bond: $8,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Christopher Joseph Corpus, 22, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation: (original charges: carrying concealed weapon or device and two counts of possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams). Bond: $3,000.

