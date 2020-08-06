The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Sean Andrew Clarke, 22, 300 block of Gardenia, Venice. Charges: driving while license is suspended, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
Robert Charles Six, 31, 2700 block of Ridley Lane, North Port. Charges: four counts of petty theft. Bond: $480.
Samantha Diane Becht, 25, 600 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Malgorzata Ana Gojlik, 35, 12100 block of Dorado Drive, North Port. Charge: burglary. Bond: $7,500.
Nicholas Gordon Jacobsen, 35, 1100 block of Leeward Road, Venice. Charges: obstructing justice: tampering in misdemeanor proceeding, battery. Bond: none.
Luke Caleb Konke, 21, 1800 block of Hillock Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation: robbery. Bond: none.
Brittany Hope Maddens, 31, 200 block of E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Charges: driving while license is suspended habitual offender, DUI, DUI damage to property or another person, probation violation: four counts of uttering forged instrument, three counts of forgery. Bond: $2,120
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Daniel Edward Chartrand II, 33, 5200 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charge: probation violation: traffic in stolen property/false info to pawn broker. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
John Mack Soravilla, 68, 1500 block of W. Gladstone Drive, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
