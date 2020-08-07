The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Stephanie Lauren Barnett, 32, 3300 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.

Ashley Ann Devine, 26, 3600 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charges: administrative hold other agency: Manatee County: prostitution, administrative hold other agency: Manatee County: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Danielle Marie Drake, 26, 2200 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.

Tiffany Marie Cooke, 30, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: larceny first degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: none.

Mark Andrew Merring Jr., 30, 600 block of S. Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: tresspassing failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $200.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Shawn Kumar Datta, 32, 2600 block of Logsdon St., North Port. Charges: driving while license is suspended revocation status second subsequent offense, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jason Thomas Jeffery, 43, 300 block of Sea Grape Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments