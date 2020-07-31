The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Anthony Boehm, 36, 8400 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

Alicia Marie Dorsch, 31, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Brandon John Emerson, 27, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (marijuana hash oil), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Vyvanse), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (acetaminophen/oxycodone hydrochloride), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (clonazepam), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (buprenorphine hydrochloride), possession of marijuana, and possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $10,000. 

Ralph James Gross III, 47, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (buprenorphine), probation violation: molest victim 12-15 years old offender over 18. Bond: none.

John William Howlings, 61, 13700 block of Cambridge Drive, Venice. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, driving while license is suspended, operate a motorcycle without a license, attach registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $2,240.

Mark Andrew Merring Jr., 30, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Alex Mauricio Perry, 56, 600 block of Bird Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Courtney Jenay Wilkinson, 32, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: possession and or use of drug equipment, probation violation: two counts of possession of a controlled substance/other. Bond: $500.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Brandon Elias Hill, 42, Charlotte County Jail, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of probation violation: grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments