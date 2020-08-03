The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Gordon William Litts, 52, of North Port. Charges: probation violation: burglary, probation violation. Original charges: uttering a forged instrument, burglary. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Kristen Marie Hanna, 34, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, operate motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

