The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Gordon William Litts, 52, of North Port. Charges: probation violation: burglary, probation violation. Original charges: uttering a forged instrument, burglary. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kristen Marie Hanna, 34, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, operate motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
