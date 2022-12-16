The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Scott Davis Morris, 37, 400 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: none.
• Will Henry Jones, 31, 9200 block of Boots Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Erica Rosalie Vandegaart, 32, 21000 block of Higgs Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Thomas Thornton Taylor, 33, address withheld. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Rickie Curtis Blankenship, 39, of Naples. Charges: trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and petit theft. Bond: none.
• Michaela Mae Crews, 24, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Jessica Lynn Mitchell, 47, 2000 block of Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $1,500.
• Curtis Cole Castillo-Kuhlman, 29, of Austin, TX. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Dacoda Scott Flenard, 24, 10400 block of SW Highway 72, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Darren Aldridge, 49, 1300 block of Senate Avenue, North Port. Charge: failure to register change of email address or other internet identifiers as a sexual offender. Bond: none.
• Kimberly Dawn Brouse, 48, 5000 block of Prime Terrace, North Port. Charge: larceny. Bond: $120.
• Jacob Aaron Mansfield, 36, 100 block of River Road, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• Selina Schneider, 22, 1300 block of North River Road, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Cassidy William Thompson, 38, of Venice. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Shawn Lee Godwin, 33, 2800 block of Edgewater Drive, Englewood. Charges: contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $4,500.
• James Wright Johnson, 86, 14200 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner's order. Bond: $500.
