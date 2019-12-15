The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Dodie Alyssa Albritton, 27, 2800 block of S.W. Terrell St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $300.
Jason Richard Blouse, 45, 1400 block of N.W. Magnolia Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.
Dejohn Taquavious Childs, 20, 30 block of TIllis St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Manuel Ramirez Jimenez, 44, 1700 block of S.E. Second Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Renee Lynn McCall, 42, 2800 block of S.W. Terrell St., Arcadia. Charges: damage to property, break injure fence containing animals; damage to property; and unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $1,500.
Noel Muniz, Jr., 1400 block of S.E. Airport Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
Angela Lenora Peavey, 51, 100 block of Carlton St., Wauchula. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $4,000.
Samuel Rivera, 28, 200 block of Old Bowling Green Road, Bowling Green. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Teri Deanna Rodriguez, 40, 1400 block of N.W. Magnolia Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: driving with a suspended license and writ of bodily attachment. Bond: $1,620.
Charles Angus Ferguson, 47, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and driving with a suspended license. Bond: $500.
Travis Gregory Jones, Sr., 35, 300 block of W. Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
James Michael Lowmark, Jr., 29, 6400 block of N.E. Hwy 70, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Bond: $1,000.
Jessica Marie Marston, 43, 300 block of Washington Blvd., Lake Placid. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.
Jason Aaron Shatney, 52, 2600 block of N.W. Pine Creek Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
