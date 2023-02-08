The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Katie Lynn Albright, 33, 22300 block of Nyack Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Robert John Saar, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $182.
• Wando Martins Barbosa Jr., 32, of Orlando. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Richard Helme Finley, 80, 2000 block of Lynx Run, North Port. Charge: trespass by failure to leave. Bond: $2,500.
• Travis James Sickler, 25, 3000 block of Chandler Lane, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery against pregnant victim. Bond: none.
• Dominique Marie Lunardi, 27, of Land O Lakes, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, introduction of controlled substance into state correctional institution, and two counts of possession of counterfeit driver's license or ID. Bond: none.
• Samuel Eugene Bell, 28, 2200 block of Oleada Court, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Raymond Pond Carnes III, 42, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Miguel Eduardo Reyes-Hernandez, 32, unknown address. Charges: false ID presented to law enforcement and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $2,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jacob Tyler Lowe, 37, of Venice. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Brian Stewart Courtice, 61, 1600 block of Montea Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Juan Jose Reyes Gabriel, 24, of Dallas, Texas. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 25, 12300 block of Alta Mira Street, North Port. Charge: trespass by failure to leave. Bond: $500.
• Isaias Delacruz, 28, of Wauchula. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Adrienne Marie Klein, 38, 5900 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and contempt of court. Bond: $4,500.
• Colleen Sarah Taylor, 42, 3600 block of Laslo Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Walter Eugene Kraha, 67, 6600 block of Orange Blossom Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
• William Lukyn Zaleski, 41, 7300 block of Bass Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $5,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Martoine Lashea Burnes, 44, 1400 block of Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charge: trespass by failure to leave. Bond: $500.
• Bryson Xavier Walck, 18, 1000 block of SW Prince Terrance, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Tarshekia Lasha Francois, 34, 6100 block of SW Miller Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
