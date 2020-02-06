Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Scott William Babcock, 52, 200 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Charge: Probation Violation: Possession of controlled substance. Bond: None.

Melissa Frances Johnston, 47, 4500 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: Two charges of known intent unlawful possession of 4 or fewer identities, larceny: petty theft second-degree first offense. Bond: $1,120.

Trevor Paul Lamp, 24, 3300 block of E. Venice East Ave., Venice. Charges: Obstructing justice: tampering in first-degree felony proceeding, battery touch or strike, damage property criminal mischief $200 and under. Bond: $35,000.

Robert Allen May, 34, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charges: Burglary: occupied dwelling unarmed, burglary unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $9,000.

Aaron David Merwine, 27, Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. Charge: Probation violation: aggravated animal cruelty/ aggravated assault with weapon no intent. Bond: None.

Kevin Michael Seuch Jr., 32, 1100 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charge: Probation violation: battery touch or strike. Bond: None.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Adam Benjamin Wheeler, 36, 3800 block of S. Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. Charge: Battery cause bodily harm (domestic). Bond: None.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

James Whitney London, 46, 8400 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charge: Driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: $120.

The Department of Corrections Probation reported the following arrests:

Derek William Armiger, 34, 12200 block of Durango Ave., North Port. Charge: Charlotte County Warrant: simple battery. Bond: None.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments