The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael E Armes, 47, 9900 block of Hayes Drive, Venice. Charges: Possession of controlled substance without a prescription (meth), possession or use of drug equipment, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

Mandi Jay Grant, 29, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: Possession or use of drug equipment, three counts of probation violation: possession of controlled substance, selling/manufacturing/distributing other schedule I and II drugs. Bond: $500.

Jacob Desmond Jenkins, 35, 7100 block of Mullen Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: Possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000. 

Byron Keith McKnight Sr., 58, 6200 block of Talbot St., North Port. Charges: Possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substance without a prescription (diazepam), possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.

Nicole Starr Hines, 30, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charges: Grand theft more than 750 less than $5,000, two counts of use possession ID of another person without consent, probation violation: fleeing to elude, petty theft third conviction. Bond: $4,500.

Keith Monroe McAlister, 48, 600 block of Linden Drive, Englewood. Charges: Two counts of probation violation: possession of controlled substance, probation violation: grand theft 300 less than $5,000; fraudulent use of personal ID. Bond: None.

Ryan Jarrid Mutkoski, 31, 9300 block of Snapper Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: Possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Andrea Lynn Piediscalzo, 33, 1400 block of Evengalina Lane, North Port. Charges: Three counts of use or possession ID of another person without consent, larceny grand theft 750 less than $5,000, probation violation: possession of controlled substance. Bond: $6,000.

William Anthony Tillis, 40, 100 block of N. Englewood Heights, Englewood. Charge: Contempt of court: violation injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: nNone.

— Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

