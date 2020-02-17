The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Daniel Imely, 24, 500 block of Constance Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
Jeremy James Jennings, 26, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of violation of probation from Manatee County (original charge: petty theft). Bond: $5,500.
Schelly M. Mack, 60, 600 block of Cheryl Lane, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Ashley Lizabeth Hayes, 31, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $120.
Ronnie Christopher Perry, 22, 4000 block of Cave Terrace, North Port. Charges: felony battery, battery, petty theft and domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $2,120.
- Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
