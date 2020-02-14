The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael E Armes, 47, 9900 block of Hayes Drive, Venice. Charges: Violation nonresident exemption driver's license, possession of harmful new drug legend without a prescription. Bond: $240.
Blake Carlin, 46, 400 block of S Mcall Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI unlawful blood alcohol accompanied by person under 18 years old. Bond: $25,000.
Nicholas Sean Glock, 25, US 41/ River Road, North Port. Charges: Petty theft second degree/ third subsequent offense, resisting an officer obstructing without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Jason William Ashby, 49, first block of Zenith St., Port Charlotte. Charge: Violation of condition of pre trial release. Bond: None.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
