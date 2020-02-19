The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reporting the following arrests:
Richard Jones, 45, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charge: Fraud-swindle: obtain property under $20,000. Bond: $1,500.
Erick David Medrano, 25, 1200 block Poinciana Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Ronald Lee Peplau, 54, 2500 block of Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI and serious bodily injury to another. Bond: None.
Vladislavs Poksans, 21, 1700 block of Squaw Lane, North Port. Charge: Aggravated assault law enforcement officer/firefighter. Bond: None.
Robert William Prokopiak, 53, 4500 block of W. Price Blvd., Charge: Writ of bodily action non-payment of child support. Bond: $2,070.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Stefan Csenteri, 64, 4600 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs fourth or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
Bertram Clement Dansereau, 74, 2800 block of Adele St., North Port. Charge: DUI unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 percent or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Marlon Lorenzo Escort, 36, 8200 block of Alam Ave., North Port. Charge: Domestic aggravated battery: cause bodily harm or disability. Bond: None.
Robert David Green, 36, 8300 block of Cristobal Ave., North Port. Charge: Larceny petty theft first offense. Bond: $500.
Trey Alexander Hixon, 34, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: Driving while license is suspended. Bond: $120.
Stacia Anne Surpitski, 35, 4800 block of Eldron Ave., North Port. Charges: Possession and or use of drug equipment, driving while license is suspended second subsequent offense. Bond: $1,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michael Joseph Falco, 26, 300 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: Contempt of court: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
Stephen Jay Pollack, 55, 2800 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: Two counts of DUI damage to property or person. Bond: $1,000.
— Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik.
