The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
James Charles Brodowsky, 37, 8200 block of S. Latour Ave., North Port. Charge: Probation violation: criminal mischief/property damage. Bond: none.
Yazmyn Nicole Byrd, 18, 8300 block of S. Scanlon Ave., North Port. Charges: Burglary with assault or battery, burglary dwelling or structure causing damage over $1,000, obstructing justice: retaliating against a witness. Bond: $27,500.
Jaclyn Marie Kasunic, 41, 1700 block of Claw Court, Venice. Charge: Driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: $120.
Dominick Anthony Oelenschlager, 22, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: Battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.
Jesse Allen Stackhouse, 29, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court: possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Brandon James Johnstone, 32, 4100 block of Azora St., North Port. Charge: Probation violation: cocaine sale/manufacture/ possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Gary Thomas Donaldson Jr., 29, 8400 block of La Boca Ave., North Port. Charge: Battery touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dawn Marie Faynor, 55, 300 block of Warfield Ave., Venice. Charge: Abandoning a derelict vessel. Bond: $200.
