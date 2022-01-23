The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brian Scott Greer, 54, 30 block of Norman St., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication, fugitive from justice and trespassing. Bond: none.
Maria Thiele, 53, 1100 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Eric Robert Boucher, 34, 100 block of Flamingo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Matthew Austin Defoe, 23, 18700 block of McGrath Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Seth Kaden Collins, 30, 19600 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
Zachary Edward Smith, 28, address withheld. Charges: felony battery, domestic battery by strangulation and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Carlos Castejon Jimenez, 46, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Sarah Christine Thiele, 39, 100 block of Caddy Road, Englewood. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $10,000.
Everett Ray Smith, 46, 6500 block of Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriffs Office reported the following arrests:
Edgar Mata Isai Aguilar, 21, 1200 block of S.W. Rosebud Drive, Arcadia. Charges: failure to register a mot vehicle, attach a registration not assigned, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $360.
Yoney Borrego-Arata, 39, 20100 block of Melos Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: domestic battery; deprive custody of minor, incompetent person; and child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: $100,000.
Grady Antonio Glasco, 40, 8200 block of San Jacinto Ave., North Port. Charges: domestic battery and adult false imprisonment. Bond: $200,000.
Oleg Roschuck, 27, 8500 block of Dorothy Ave., North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,500.
Terrell Troy, 41, 3000 Greendale Road, North Port. Charges: retail theft. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jacob Patrick Hasselbring, 39, 700 block of Ironwood Drive, Englewood. Charges: battery on person 65 years of age or older, and domestic battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Miguel Angel Aguilar, 1100 S.E. 1st Ave., Arcadia.. Charges: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Docke Peter Aird, 53, 11700 block of S.W. Anne Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of controlled substance without a license, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Warren Rashad Anthony, 23, 1120 S.W. Rainbow Ave., Arcadia. Charges: $2,000. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
