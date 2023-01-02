The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Fortino Morales Martinez, 38, 600 block of Goodrich Avenue, Sarasota. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,000.
Jose Carlos Cabrera Cabanos, 31, 25000 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,000.
Kortney Lea Aud, 37, 27000 block of Ann Arbor Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation or community control. Bond: $8,500.
Joseph Matthew Lee, 40, 500 block of Ida Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $4,335.
Brandon Lee Logsdon, 31, 2000 block of Lee Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft more than $5,000. Bond: $3,500.
Charles Joseph Arnold, 43, homeless. Charge: trespassing on property. Bond: $500.
Hendrick Donald Taylor, 54, homeless. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Logan Matthew Johnson, 18, 2000 block of Alister Avenue, North Port. Charges: aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, battery by touch or strike, possession of alcohol under 18. Bond: $5,500.
James Edward Smith, 48, Lauderhill, Florida. Charges: phenethylamines - trafficking more than 10 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended. Bond: $225,000.
Jeremiah Treat, 41, homeless. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $5,500.
Erica Jo Pierce, 27, Fort Myers. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,000.
Christopher Robert Costie, 43, homeless. Charge: trespass/failure to leave property. Bond: $2,500.
Jeremy DeVaugn Holcomb, 38, Bradenton. Charge: driving without license habitual offender. Bond: $3,500.
Robert Timothy Graves, 33, Bowling, New York. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: None.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Anthony Chanfrante, 21, 3000 block of Port Charlotte Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence. Bond: $5,000.
Diamond Jack Baber, 28, 3000 block of Port Charlotte Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Stephen James Coccarelli, 52, Ona, Florida. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, battery. Bond: $3,500.
Rolando Garcia Perez, 42, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, petit theft less than $100. Bond: $10,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Andrew Joseph Davis, 25, North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
