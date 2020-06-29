The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jeannine Patrice Agnello, 48, 5000 block of Koli Court, North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: two counts of possession of a controlled substance/other). Bond: none.
Trevor Harwood Benson, 29, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charge: carrying a concealed firearm). Bond: none.
Travis Wesley Simmons, 40, 500 block of Blackburn St., Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: battery felony resulting from great bodily harm or disability). Bond: $15,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brian Richard Fitzgerald, 30, 3600 block of Giblin Drive, North Port. Charge: battery on officer, firefighter, EMT, etc. Bond: none.
Justin Christopher Groves, 36, 4300 block of N. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Carrie Luckas, 47, 2500 block of Frantz St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
