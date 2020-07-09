The Sarasota Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Dustin Rhoades Harvick, 37, 100 block of Strasburg Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: engage in contracting business without certification, larceny. Bond: $9,000.

Andrea Lamar Lewis Jr., 27, 1600 block of White Pine, Punta Gorda. Charges: larceny: use anti-shoplifting device countermeasure, petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $1,620.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jeffrey Karl Tillman, 49, 5100 block of Bonnet Ave., North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Priscilla A Nuckels, 35, 4300 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: no valid driver's license. Bond: $200.

Carmelo Rodriguez Jr., 49, 400 block of Overbrook St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,500.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments